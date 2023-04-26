New Delhi, April 26: A fresh spell of light rain and cloudy weather will keep temperatures in check in Delhi and a heatwave is unlikely over the next six to seven days, the India Meteorological Department has said. Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, on Wednesday. Delhi Weather Update: Light Rain Likely To Provide Relief From Heatwave in National Capital.

The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 37 degrees Celsius. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, on Tuesday. A fresh wet spell is predicted over the western Himalayan region from April 26 and over the plains of northwest India from April 28 under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the IMD said.

Delhi can expect generally cloudy sky and light rain over the next six-seven days. The maximum temperature is likely to drop to at least 32 degrees Celsius by the end of April, it said. Mumbai, Thane Weather Forecast and Update on April 26: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Moderate Rainfall Likely To Lash Maharashtra Cities Today.

The IMD had predicted above-normal temperatures and more heatwave days in large parts of the country this summer season. While a heatwave swept some regions, especially east India, in early and mid-April, multiple weather systems have brought thunderstorms, hail storms and rains in several parts of the country, pulling temperatures down. The Met office had Tuesday said that a heatwave is unlikely in the country over the next five days.

