Lucknow, Jan 5 (PTI) Light to moderate rain accompanied with lightning and thunderstorm were observed at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh while very light rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places over eastern parts of the state, the meteorological department said on Tuesday.

The lowest minimum temperature over the state was 6.0 degrees Celsius recorded at Banda.

Dense to very dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated places in the morning over the state on Wednesday, according to the department's forecast.

Weather is most likely to remain dry while shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur in the morning at isolated places over the state on January 7 and January 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)