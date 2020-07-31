Shimla, Jul 31 (PTI) Some parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed light rains on Friday, the Meteorological Department (MeT) said.

Mandi received 8 mm rains, followed by 5 mm in Dharamshala, 3.2 mm in Nahan, 0.4 mm in Shimla and 0.2 mm in Bhuntar, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature in the state on Friday was recorded in Bhuntar at 34.5 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature was registered in tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 13.8 degrees Celsius, he added.

