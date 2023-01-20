New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal and the highest in January so far, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 23.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, they said.

According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the city next week.

Strong surface winds are likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh on January 23 and 24, they said.

“Light isolated rain on January 23, light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershower is expected from January 24 to 27," IMD has predicted for Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for Saturday with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to settle around 10 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

They said north India will get a respite from the cold wave for the next five days.

"Another active western disturbance… is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of January 20 to 26 and the plains of northwest India from January 23 to 25," the IMD has said.

Under its influence, light to moderate rain and snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from January 20 to 22. The intensity and distribution are likely to increase between January 23 and 26.

