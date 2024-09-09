New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The national capital is likely to have a cloudy sky on Monday, with the weather department forecasting light rains and thunderstorms during the day.

The minimum temperature for the day settled at 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 92 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 83 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

