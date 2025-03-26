Shimla, Mar 26 (PTI) Rain and snowfall are likely in a few places in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, with the weather department issuing a yellow warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in four districts.

Keylong and Gondhla in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district received traces of snow while drizzle was witnessed in Kukumseri in the past 24 hours since Tuesday evening.

The Meteorological Department issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi on Thursday.

Light rain and snowfall are likely in a few parts of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts and isolated places in Shimla, Una, Bilapsur and Hamirpur districts on Thursday (March 27), the Met said.

The minimum temperatures saw an appreciable rise and Keylong was the coldest at night recording a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius while Bilaspur was hottest during the day with a high of 34.6 degrees Celsius. There was no significant change in the maximum temperatures.

Himachal Pradesh has received 75.7 mm of rain from March 1 to 26 against a normal of 100.9 mm, a deficit of 25 per cent.

