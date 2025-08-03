Himachal Pradesh [India], August 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday, predicted light to moderate rainfall in the next 12 hours in several parts of Himachal Pradesh.

In the next 12 hours, light to moderate rain is likely at many places and heavy rain at one or two places in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una districts.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Sunday, visited the disaster-affected areas of Thunag, Bakshyar, and Janjehli in the Siraj Assembly Constituency of the Mandi district.

During the visit, the Governor met with the affected families and distributed essential relief materials.

The Governor first interacted with disaster victims in Thunag and remarked that the subdivision has suffered the most damage in the recent natural calamity, with extensive losses to private property, land, and livestock.

He informed that cases amounting to over three crore rupees in compensation have been approved for final sanction.

Commending the resilience of the local people, Governor Shukla said, "Despite the massive loss, the courage and determination of the residents here are truly commendable. While complete compensation for the damage is not possible, every effort will be made to provide assistance at all levels."

He emphasised the need to consider both internal resources and additional arrangements to tackle such situations effectively. (ANI)

