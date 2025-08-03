On August 03, major Indian cities are expected to see varied weather. Delhi and Kolkata may witness thunderstorms and cloudy skies. Mumbai will remain mostly overcast with chances of rain. Chennai is likely to experience sunny intervals by afternoon. Bengaluru will start with thunderstorms but gradually clear up. Hyderabad stays largely clear with some cloud cover expected later in the day. Shimla will remain cool and rainy with temperatures ranging between 18–22°C. No heatwave alerts have been issued so far. However, people should remain cautious of sudden showers, rising humidity, and shifting weather conditions across regions. Delhi Rain, Weather Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely in City for Next 3 Days, Predicts IMD.

Mumbai Weather Today, August 3

Delhi Weather Today, August 3

Chennai Weather Today, August 3

Bengaluru Weather Today, August 3

Hyderabad Weather Today, August 3

Kolkata Weather Today, August 3

Shimla Weather Today, August 3

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)