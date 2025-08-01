Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): Heavy monsoon rains have caused widespread disruption in Himachal Pradesh, with 283 roads currently blocked due to landslides and other weather-related incidents.

The latest report released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SECO) on Friday stated that 283 roads continue to remain blocked, including major stretches of the National highways 21 and 303.

Furthermore, 314 distribution transformers have been disrupted, and 221 water supply schemes are non-functional, severely affecting essential public services across several districts.

The monsoon fury has also impacted power and water supply, affecting numerous transformers and water schemes. The death toll has risen to 173, including those who perished in rain-related incidents and road accidents.

The monsoon-related deaths are attributed to a range of disasters, including landslides, flash floods, drowning, electrocution, and lightning strikes, as detailed in the cumulative loss report from the Revenue Department's Disaster Management Cell.

District-wise, Mandi reported the highest number of casualties, followed by Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, and Shimla. Many of these deaths were linked to natural calamities such as cloudbursts and landslides, particularly in vulnerable mountain regions.

The SDMA also noted extensive damage to private and public infrastructure, including over Rs 1,67,800 lakh in reported losses to homes, roads, power lines, water systems, and agriculture.

Officials have launched extensive restoration efforts, but recurring rain continues to hamper operations. Residents have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert to weather warnings.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for three districts in the state and warned of continuous heavy rainfall across the region over the next several days.

The alert comes as monsoon activity in the state continues to remain intense.

"During the past 24 hours, most parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rainfall," said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, while speaking to ANI in Shimla on Friday.

"The Chuwadi area of Chamba district recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall. Kullu, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur experienced moderate rainfall," he said.

According to the latest data shared by IMD, Chuvari in Chamba received the highest rainfall in the state at 57mm. Banjar in Kullu recorded 52 mm of rain, Naina Devi in Bilaspur recorded 43 mm, and several other areas witnessed light rainfall. (ANI)

