Kota (Rajasthan), Jun 26 (PTI) Lightning strikes killed four people in separate incidents in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Thursday, officials said.

In the Aklera area of the district, Premchand Meena and Kailash Tanwar died after being struck by lightning when they were working in their fields.

At Rajpura village, a woman identified as Santosh Bai was hit by lightning when she was out in the field. She was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared her dead.

In another incident, Kajod Bheel from Badiya Ratadevi village died after he was struck by lightning around 3:30 pm. His daughter-in-law Mamta Bai, who was standing nearby, has been admitted to a hospital after sustaining injuries in the lightning strike.

The bodies were handed over to the respective family members on Thursday evening after post-mortem, officials said.

