Mathura (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A contractual linesman died from electrocution on Monday while repairing power cables in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

"Linesman Vishnu was rushed to nearby K M Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead," Superintending Engineer Prabhakar Pandey said.

Officials said that though Vishnu shut power supply on the network, the electrocution took place after a truck rammed into a nearby pole and its active wire came into contact with the line he was working on.

The truck driver managed to flee with his vehicle, the officials said.

The incident took place in Sonkh town falling under Magorra police station. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been given to the father of the deceased linesman, they said.

