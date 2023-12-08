New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The linking of Aadhaar details with voter identity cards has not yet begun, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said linking of Aadhaar is process-driven.

He also said no targets have been given for linking Aadhaar details with the electoral photo identity card.

"... The Election Commission has informed that linking of Aadhar with EPIC has not yet started," he said.

He also noted that the time period to submit Form 6B (to link Aadhaar card) has been extended for a period of one year -- March 31, 2024.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 allows electoral registration officers to require the existing or prospective elector to provide the Aadhaar number for the purpose of establishing identity on a "voluntary basis", he said.

