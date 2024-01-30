Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) on Monday announced that the excise tax on liquor is to be increased which is to be reflected on liquor prices in Tamil Nadu from February 1.

According to a release from TASMC Administration, "the excise tax on liquors is to be increased and therefore, liquor prices are to be increased from February 1. That is 10 rupees has been increased to 180 ml of normal and medium-quality liquor. 180 ml of high-quality liquor is to be increased to 20 rupees. Likewise, 650 ml beers are to be increased by 10 rupees."

As per the revised schedule, alcoholic drinks sold in higher quantities will accordingly cost more (ANI)

