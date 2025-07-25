Ranchi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday directed the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to file a supplementary affidavit in a petition filed by suspended IAS officer Vinay Choubey challenging his arrest.

The 1999-batch IAS officer was arrested on May 20 in connection with an alleged Rs 38-crore liquor scam..

Also Read | Kamal Haasan Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP: Actor-Politician Promises To 'Strive To Be the Voice of Tamil Nadu in Delhi' (See Post).

The case will again be heard on August 1.

Choubey has challenged his arrest on the ground that prescribed Supreme Court guidelines prior to arresting of an accused have not been followed by the bureau.

Also Read | DRDO Successfully Completed 138 Projects in Last Three Years: Govt Tells Lok Sabha.

In May, Choubey had filed a petition for quashing the criminal proceedings and the FIR. He had also challenged his arrest by the ACB.

The IAS officer mentioned in his petition that he has been falsely implicated in the case, and there is no evidence against him.

Choubey was arrested by the ACB following hours of interrogation. He was then remanded to judicial custody by a special court and taken to Birsa Munda Central Jail in Hotwar on May 20.

Choubey has held several key posts, including secretary to the CM and principal secretary, Department of Panchayati Raj.

The Jharkhand government has alleged that he indulged in corrupt practices and did not follow norms in selecting placement agencies to operate liquor shops and its sales.

The ACB team had arrested Choubey, the former managing director of the Jharkhand State Beverage Corporation Ltd, after a thorough investigation.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)