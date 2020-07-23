Lucknow, Jul 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to keep open the liquor vends outside COVID-19 containment zones during weekend shutdowns in the state.

The order to keep liquor shops open during the weekend curfews has been sent to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates and superintendents of police.

Additional Chief Secretary of Excise Department, Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, in a government order issued here on Thursday, said, "All the liquor shops in the state, which are located outside the containment zones, have been exempted from the lockdown, which is imposed in the state every week from Friday 10.00 pm to Monday 5.00 am."

As per the order, shops selling country-made liquor, foreign liquor, beer and 'bhaang' and model shops can remain open daily from 10 am to 9pm.

However, if any person wants to open shops beyond or for less duration than this time limit, a permission has to be obtained from the relevant district magistrates.

