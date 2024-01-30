Agartala, Jan 30 (PTI) The Tripura government has sent a list of 25 policemen to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for handling security at the Agartala airport which is preparing to introduce a flight to Chittagong in Bangladesh, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Tuesday.

All the arrangements are in place for the Agartala-Chittagong flight service at the airport, except for the setting up of an immigration centre. It could not be established due to the shortage of CISF personnel at the airport, officials said.

"As per a request from the Centre, the state government has sent a list of 25 policemen to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for manning the immigration centre at the airport. Once the MHA clears the list, the immigration centre will be made operational," Chowdhury said.

The state government will pay Rs 15 crore as gap funding to Spicejet for introducing the flight service, and out of the total amount, Rs 3.75 crore has already been paid, officials said.

Chowdhury said the state government has written to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to increase the number of flights from Agartala.

At present, 15 flights operate daily at the airport, ferrying about 4,000 passengers.

