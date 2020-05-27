India News | Litchi Research Centre in Bihar Devises Method for Higher Productivity

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], May 27 (ANI): In a bid to counter the uncertainty in Litchi production, the Litchi Research Centre in Muzaffarpur has come up with a new innovation to help farmers.

The innovation named 'Buniyad Purani, Nayi Kahani' (Old foundation, new story) is a method of taking scientific care of old Litchi trees to make them produce more fruits.

Dr Vishal Nath, Director of Litchi Research Centre told ANI: "The farmers who are troubled by the low production of Litchi in their orchards need not be worried. The low production is because Litchi trees in their orchards have become old and yield a low amount of fruits."

"They can avail of the new system of cultivation developed by the Litchi Research Centre whereby the old trees are scientifically pruned and the trees' needs are taken care of. Within due course, these old trees yield a higher amount of fruits and in a quicker time period than the new trees," he added.

The Director requested the farmers to contact the Litchi Research Centre and avail of the 'Buniyad Purani, Nayi Kahani' scheme. (ANI)

