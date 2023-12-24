Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 24 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday said that under the leadership of the world's most popular Prime Minister, Narednra Modi, lives of the poor are improving.

"Under the leadership of the world's most popular Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the lives of the poor citizens of the country are improving," the Chief Minister said while addressing a meeting programme of beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi Yojana and their families at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Watan Ko Jano: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Delegation of 250 Students of Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Modi is working to improve the lives of citizens, even in the smallest villages and people have realised that the government is working for their welfare.

"PM Modi is continuously working to improve the lives of the citizens of even the smallest villages. The poor, deprived people have now realised that this government is theirs. Recently, the majority in three states have expressed confidence in Prime Minister Modi," he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman's Instagram ID Hacked in Bhadohi, Obscene Photos and Videos Posted Before Her Marriage.

"Whenever Amit Bhai comes to Gujarat, he works for the poor in his parliamentary constituency. The government is committed to taking the poor out of poverty. PM Modi has been moving forward with this goal since 2014. After the lockdown, till now, 3.5 crore people in Gujarat are getting free ration," he said.

Patel said that the poor in the country are now living a life of self-dependence.

"As a result of the schemes launched by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the poor of the country are now living a life of self-dependence. PM Modi made various public welfare schemes and also made sure that these schemes reached every person. Now the people are realising that this government is the one that will bring solutions to their problems. The same faith was expressed in the recent state elections," CM Patel said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also present at the event, said that the Prime Minister has raised the lifestyle of 60 crore poor people in the country.

"PM Modi has imagined an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. It is a huge imagination. Being independent in space and defence is also included in it. This is a campaign to make trade, industry and business, and the 140 crore people of India 'Atmanirbhar'... PM Modi pays attention to space, research and development, and defence, but the most he has done is that he raised the lifestyle of 60 crore poor people in the country," he said.

After addressing the event, Shah left for Gandhinagar, where he is scheduled to dedicate several development works to the public, including the Pansar Lake in the Kalol area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)