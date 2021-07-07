New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Pashupati Kumar Paras of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) took oath as Union Minister in the expansion and reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognized as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag Paswan after five of six party MPs gave a letter in his support.

The Speaker accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the Lower House. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties on Monday, Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader.

On Thursday, after the rebel faction of the LJP elected unopposed Paras as the new party president, his nephew Chirag Paswan had said that his uncle's selection was illegal as it was conducted by members of the LJP who were suspended from the party. He had further said that he believes LS Speaker Om Birla was not aware of their party's constitution and that's why he declared him as the leader of the parliamentary party.

Paswan on Tuesday had said that if PM Modi led-NDA government induct Paras as the Union Minister on the party quota then he will move the court.

He further added, "Pashupati Kumar Paras could not be appointed as Cabinet minister from the LJP quota since he is no longer a part of the party."

"Making him (Pashupati Paras) a Union Minister on LJP quota isn't possible as the party's executive board expelled him. I informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi through letter. If he's appointed minister as MP of my party I'll go to court, " he said while reacting to the cabinet reshuffle that is bound to happen on July 8.

The LJP was formed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics, passed away in October 2020. (ANI)

