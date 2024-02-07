Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's progress in the field of urban development and healthcare in the House on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned the formation of new municipal corporations in Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Shahjahanpur, along with the creation of 113 new municipal bodies, in addition to work done on 08 safe cities and 17 smart cities.

The Chief Minister said, "Under PM SVANidhi Yojana, loans worth about Rs 2317 crore have been distributed to 17.34 lakh street vendors in the state, which is the highest in the country. All districts have been declared open-defecation-free in the first phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), and the construction of community toilets in all 58,856-gram panchayats of the state is complete. 100 per cent of villages have been declared ODF Plus."

On medical health, CM Yogi said that in comparison to the year 2017, by the year 2023, the deaths of AES patients have decreased by 98 per cent and JE patients by 96 per cent. The number of AES patients has decreased by 76 per cent and JE patients by 85 per cent.

He stated that progress is being made towards fulfilling the commitment of one medical college per district, adding that several districts are set to receive medical colleges soon. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Mukhyamnatri Jan Arogya Abhiyan have benefitted 1.8 crore families, he informed, pointing out that over 4.86 crore Ayushman cards have been issued, and by January 19, 2024, 31 lakh 88 beneficiaries have availed free treatment worth Rs 4,677 crore.

"A total of more than 12.48 crore patients have benefited from the 131 Mukhyamantri Arogya Swasthya Melas organized till January 14, 2024. The maternal mortality rate was 285 per lakh in 2014, which has reduced to 167 per lakh in the year 2022. The infant mortality rate was 48 per thousand in 2014, which has come down to 38 per thousand in 2020", he added.

CM Yogi elaborated on the strides made in healthcare, announcing the provision of free dialysis facilities across all 75 districts. He further underscored the recent inclusion of Anganwadi and ASHA sisters in the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a move set to benefit thousands of women in the state.

Turning to education, CM Yogi illuminated the transformative initiatives undertaken. He highlighted the widespread implementation of the 'School Chalo Abhiyaan,' resulting in a remarkable increase in child enrollment to 1.92 crore, a surge of over 40 lakh within six years. Notable advancements include the distribution of two tablets in every basic education school and the establishment of smart classes in 18,381 schools. Under Operation Kayakalp, 93.20 per cent of the state's 1,32,594 primary schools have been equipped with 19 essential infrastructure facilities.

Moreover, CM Yogi detailed various educational projects, including the approval of 57 Chief Minister Model Composite Schools and the ongoing development of 75 previously run composite schools into Chief Minister Abhyudaya Composite Schools.

He highlighted the allocation of Rs 500 crores for construction in government schools under the Project Alankar scheme, with Rs 357 crores already transferred for 1,349 schools in 59 districts. Additionally, Atal Residential Schools are being established across all district headquarters for the children of registered labourers.

CM Yogi also emphasized the expansion of higher education, mentioning the establishment of new universities such as Maa Shakumbhari University in Saharanpur, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh, and Maharaja Suhail Dev State University in Azamgarh, with plans for further universities across various districts.

In terms of employment opportunities, CM Yogi highlighted the transparent provision of over 6 lakh government jobs and projected 1.10 crore job opportunities through the GIS. Government incentives and job fairs have facilitated employment for millions of youth, with significant demand for skilled workers from Uttar Pradesh in foreign countries, exemplified by 5000 youth heading to Israel. (ANI)

