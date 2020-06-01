India News | Locals Felicitate Salon Owner from Madurai, Whom PM Lauded in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 1 (ANI): Locals felicitated KC Mohan, a salon owner, in Madurai after he was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on May 31.

PM Modi had praised Mohan for spending Rs 5 lakh from his life's savings to help people during COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Also Read | BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Motorcycles Launched; Priced in India at Rs 1.63 Lakh & Rs 1.74 Lakh.

Earlier during the address, the Prime Minister had cited the examples of common countrymen like Gautam Das of Agartala, Raju a Divyang from Pathankot, apart from Mohan, who went out of their way despite limited means to help others in this time of crisis.

He added that numerous stories of the perseverance of women's self-help groups are coming to the front from all corners of the country.

Also Read | Locust Attack in India: Odisha Govt Alerts Farmers of Possible 'Tiddi Dal' Invasion, Advises to Take Precautions.

The PM also commended the efforts of individuals for playing a very proactive role in dealing with this pandemic.

He gave the example of Rajendra Yadav of Nasik who devised a sanitization machine attached to his tractor. Many shopkeepers have installed big pipelines in their shops to adhere to the 'do gaj ki doori'.

Addressing the 'Mann Ki Baat', the PM said that battle against Corona is being fiercely waged in the country through collective efforts. He urged people to be more alert and careful in the midst of the COVID pandemic even as a major segment of the economy has been opened up. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)