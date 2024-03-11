Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): The anti-encroachment drive in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow took an ugly turn on Sunday when locals pelted stones at a team of officials from the civic body and district administration.

The incident occurred in Lucknow's Akbarnagar area.

DCP Central Raveena Tyagi stated that the demolition action was taken following a court order in Akbarnagar, during which a portion of a building being removed fell on a temporary structure located adjacent to it.

She added that some people spread false rumours, leading to the pelting of stones.

A team of police reached the spot immediately after receiving word about the incident.

No one was hurt in the incident, the DCP added. (ANI)

