Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Amid widespread destruction and loss of lives caused by rain-induced flash floods across Himachal Pradesh, locals from Mandi rushed in to distribute ration kits including rice and wheat to affected families in the Mandi district.

Chail Chowk Vyapar Mandal President Raj Kumar Thakur told ANI, "All the traders of the Chail Chowk Vyapar Mandal decided to help those who have lost their homes in the tragedy or have lost road connectivity. We have distributed ration kits to 110 families, which included 10 kg of rice, 10 kg of wheat, oil, and other food items to bring relief to the victims. We have provided a ration for 10 to 15 days."

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced a series of relief measures, including Rs 5,000 per month as rental assistance for families displaced by the natural calamity.

Addressing the media in Shimla after a high-level review meeting with the deputy speaker and other ministers, the Himachal CM stated that the state is facing "disaster like a war".

"We reviewed the entire situation in the state caused by the current natural disaster. After evaluating the situation, we have decided that families who are staying in relief shelters and find rental accommodation in their villages will be given Rs 5,000 per month by the Himachal Pradesh government." said Sukhu.

He added that the government would also ensure food and ration supply to all such affected families.

"Till now, approximately 69 (43 deaths due to rain fury and 26 due to road accident since June 20) people have lost their lives, 37 are missing, and 110 have been injured. The total damage has been estimated at around Rs 700 crore", CM Sukhu told reporters.

Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh is experiencing heavy rainfall, which has disrupted the normal lives of the residents.

Earlier, several houses were reported damaged, and vehicles washed away due to a cloudburst and continuous heavy rainfall here.

A local said, "Everything got washed away after a cloudburst. We are staying at our relatives' house.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the state until July 7.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue Department, the state has suffered damages amounting to more than Rs 400 crore due to incessant monsoon rains. Search, rescue, and relief operations are underway, particularly in the worst-hit Mandi district, where several roads remain blocked and essential services are disrupted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)