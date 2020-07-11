Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): In view of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in the city on Friday, the district administration has issued an order for complete lockdown in the entire district for 24 hours on every Sunday from July 12 till further orders.

The number of coronavirus patients in Indore has increased once again after several days. So far, less than 50 patients were getting infected due to the lethal virus every day, while according to the report late last night, 89 new positive cases were found.

Till yesterday, the total COVID-19 positive cases in the Indore district has now increased to 5,176. Today, the death toll has also reached 261.

Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical and Health Officer, argued, "25 lakh people have been screened in the entire district under the Kill Corona campaign and about 11 lakh people are to be screened in the next 4 days. In addition to these screenings, patients who were previously found positive are getting positive contact. More positives are being obtained due to a large number of samples taken."

Dr Jadia further said that the unlock is considered only if the corona is over but the corona phase is still going on.

"If the public does not follow social distancing and personal distancing, not using the masks and sanitisers, then surely the administration will have to take strict steps. People should take precautions so that there is no need to impose lockdown," he added. (ANI)

