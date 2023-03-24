New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Friday till 12 noon seconds after starting the day's business when opposition MPs staged noisy protests.

It was not immediately clear what issues the opposition was trying to raise.

Speaker Om Birla said he wanted to run the House properly.

“When the House is not functioning, I feel sad,” he said and adjourned the House almost as soon as proceedings began.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was convicted by a court in Gujarat on Thursday in a defamation case, was present in the House.

The Lok Sabha has not been functioning properly since the second part of the budget session began on March 13 due to protests by opposition and treasury benches.

While the opposition has been demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue, the treasury benches are demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his “democracy is under attack” remarks in London.

