New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Thursday has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, both houses faced adjournment till 2 pm after the Opposition held a protest demanding a discussion on the deportation of Indian nationals who were allegedly illegally living in the US.

Also Read | What Is Smartphone Vision Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Treatment and How To Protect Eyes.

Following this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement in the Rajya Sabha over the issue.

In his statement in the upper house, Jaishankar said that deportations by the US are organized and executed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for deportation by aircraft used by ICE is effective from 2013.

Also Read | West Bengal Budget 2025: Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya To Present Budget on February 12, TMC Govt Reportedly Invites Governor Ananda Bose for Inaugural Address.

He said that there has been no change from past procedures for the flight undertaken by the US on February 5.

Jaishankar said that it is the obligation of all nations to take back their nationals if they are found to be residing there illegally and said that the Indian government is engaging the US government to ensure that the deportees are not mistreated in any manner.

This comes after a United States military aircraft landed in Punjab's Amritsar with 104 deported Indian nationals from Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The deportations come amid increasing US immigration enforcement measures, primarily targeting individuals who entered the country illegally or overstayed their visas. Meanwhile, several opposition MPs on Thursday slammed the centre for the way Indians staying illegally in the United States were deported, questioning the treatment meted out to them.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a sharp criticism at the Central government and while highlighting the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, questioned PM Modi why he let this incident happen.

In a video shared by All India Congress Committee, Vadra said, "A lot of things were said that President Trump and PM Modi are very good friends. Why did PM Modi let this happen?"Couldn't we have sent our own aircraft to bring them back? Is this how humans you behave with humans? That they are sent back handcuffed and shackled? EAM and PM should answer," the Congress MP said.

Opposition parliamentarians also staged a protest demanding a discussion in Parliament over the recent deportation.

Opposition parties staged a protest outside Parliament premises on [Day], raising slogans and holding placards against the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)