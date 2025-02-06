Kolkata, February 6: C.V. Ananda Bose will deliver the inaugural address at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session on February 10, reinstating the tradition after a one-year gap. This development suggests a possible easing of tensions between the Raj Bhavan and the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Last year, the session began without the Governor’s speech, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) justifying the move by stating that it was a continuation of an adjourned session. Similar uncertainty arose this year, as the recent Winter Session also ended with an indefinite adjournment. However, the Governor’s confirmation indicates a shift in approach. West Bengal Budget 2024–25: Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya Is All Set to Present Budget, People of State Caught Between ‘Dole Expectations’ and ‘Revenue Pressure’.

If the Budget Session was treated as an extension of the previous adjourned session, the Governor’s speech wouldn’t have been necessary. However, Assembly officials confirmed that he had already been formally invited. West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya will present the state budget on February 12, with the session expected to continue until February 19. West Bengal Budget 2024-25: State Government’s Financial Assistance Increased Under Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The relationship between the Raj Bhawan and the state government had been tense in the past. However, a shift was noticed in December 2024 when the Governor administered the oath to six TMC MLAs. The swearing-in ceremony, held in the Assembly, saw the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee.

C.V. Ananda Bose's Relationship With State Government

The strained ties between Raj Bhawan and the state government worsened in May 2024 after a Raj Bhawan staffer accused the Governor of sexual assault. The allegations led to sharp criticism from the TMC leadership, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing concerns over women’s safety at Raj Bhawan. She remarked that several women had told her they felt unsafe visiting the premises. In response, the Governor moved the Calcutta High Court and filed a defamation case against Banerjee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).