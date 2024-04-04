Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], April 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' organized at Pithoragarh of Almora Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

During the public meeting held at Dev Singh Maidan, BJP National President JP Nadda said that he got the privilege of coming to Devbhoomi and Veerbhoomi Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Odisha Government Declares Holidays for Its Employees on Voting Days for General Polls; Check Dates Here.

"In this land, we worship the gods, every person here is like a god. This land has always been ready to protect the country. Justice has been done by the Prime Minister by implementing One Rank One Pension with the heroes and soldiers. The Prime Minister has called the third decade of the century the decade of Uttarakhand. As per his words, today it is visible on the ground and a new Ganga of development is flowing from Uttarakhand," Nadda said.

The BJP chief said that on one hand there is our government which understood the pain of Uttarakhand, left no stone unturned in the development of the state, fulfilled the aspirations of the youth and empowered women, and worked to bring the state into the mainstream. On the other hand, there is the opposition party which betrayed Uttarakhand for decades. Scams were done, and the state was destroyed instead of being developed.

Also Read | Earthquake in Taiwan: Now Able To Get in Touch With Two Indians Missing After Quake of Magnitude 7.2 Hits Hualien, Says MEA.

He said that Congress has done a coal scam, Bofors scam, submarine scam, Agusta Westland scam, 2G, 3G scam, and Commonwealth Games scam.

Nadda said that in 2014 and 2019, Uttarakhand state gave all five Lok Sabha seats to BJP, as a result of which India has become the fifth largest economy in the world by defeating Britain even after a pandemic like Coronavirus, Ukraine-Russia war.

He said that if Ajay Tamta and BJP candidates are elected from all five seats for the third time, then India will become the third-largest economy in 2028. He said that India has progressed 6 times in the expertise of electronic goods. Today, the mobile in everyone's hand will have Made in India written on it, this is an example of self-reliant India. 97 per cent of mobiles are being manufactured in India.

Nadda further said that today India is second in the world in steel production. India has left Japan behind in the manufacturing and marketing of vehicles. India has become the third-largest market in the world for automobiles. Today, Indian industrialists are making the cheapest and most effective medicines.

He said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 4 crore houses have been given to the poor. Out of which, about one lakh houses have been given in Uttarakhand and 11 thousand houses have been built in Pithoragarh district. Under the Ujjwala Yojana, 11 crore gas connections have been given in the country and 1 lakh connections in Uttarakhand. Tap water has been supplied to every household of 11 crore 30 lakh people in the country. Tap water has been supplied to every household in 12 lakh houses in Uttarakhand and 2 lakh 40 thousand houses in Pithoragarh. 11 crore Izzat Ghar has been built in the country. Out of which 5 lakh 30 thousand Izzat Ghar have been built in Uttarakhand. Today, under the Ayushman Yojana, 55 crore poor people in the country are being provided health insurance of Rs 5 lakh per year. Every poor person is getting treatment. The budget of the health sector has increased from 250 crores to 500 crores. Medical colleges are being opened in Pithoragarh, Almora. 1200 crores is being spent on drinking water.

Chief Minister Dhami welcomed JP Nadda on his arrival in Pithoragarh on behalf of the entire people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and said that under the leadership of Nadda, BJP has expanded its reach and organization from Attock to Cuttack and Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Indian politics cannot be imagined without the BJP.

He said that the bugle for the Lok Sabha elections has been blown. The Prime Minister and Party President Nadda have given the slogan of reaching 400 plus on June 4 to prove the resolve of developed Uttarakhand and developed India. He said that this slogan of 400 plus is Modi ji's guarantee and the key to development.

The Chief Minister said that the target of crossing 400 is to make a developed India, the third largest economic superpower of the world. With the blessings of the people, we will work to prove the resolution of the respected Prime Minister by ensuring a landslide victory for the BJP in the Almora-Pithoragarh Lok Sabha seat as well as in all the five seats of Uttarakhand.

He said that other parties are nowhere to be seen in the fray. The opposition is well aware of the results that come with the blessings of the people. Therefore, the opposition parties are not even able to find anyone to take the ticket this time.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister and the BJP National President have a special relationship with Uttarakhand, so now it is the responsibility of all the people of Uttarakhand to ensure victory for Ajay Tamta from Almora Lok Sabha and the BJP candidates from all the Lok Sabha seats of the state with a huge margin. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)