Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) The Punjab Police and the Central Armed Police Forces on Monday carried out flag marches in vulnerable and sensitive pockets across the state, with an aim to instill a sense of security among the public ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the last phase on June 1.

Also Read | China Horror: In a Bid To Avoid Extra Work, Woman ‘Poisons’ Pregnant Colleague’s Drink To Stop Her From Taking Maternity Leave.

Following the directions of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, teams led by commissioners and senior superintendents conducted simultaneous flag marches in all 28 police districts from 11 am to 3 pm, said Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla.

The exercise aimed to boost public confidence, besides preparing the personnel to tackle any untoward situation, he added in a statement.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Will Secure Hat-Trick in Rajasthan in General Polls, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shukla said police commissioners and senior superintendents have been directed to install special nakas (checkpoints) and enhance patrolling to keep a check on anti-social elements in their respective jurisdictions.

To check the movement of criminals, bootleggers and drug smugglers, Shukla said senior superintendents of police in border districts have been asked to seal the entry/exit points by installing interstate nakas and not let anyone enter or exit without frisking and thorough checking of their vehicles.

Security has been beefed up across the state and nakas (check points) -- including 57 permanent, 149 temporary and 11 hi-tech with sophisticated gadgets -- have been planned at all the 217 entry/exit points. Excise officers have been mandated to be part of these interstate nakas, the statement said.

Besides, 25 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed in vulnerable districts to dominate sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas. These include five companies of the Central Reserve Police Force, 15 of the Border Security Force and five of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Shukla said.

"We will uphold the glorious tradition of the Punjab Police to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls," he said.

All officers and officials have been directed to strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and follow the Election Commission's instructions and guidelines for holding free and fair elections, Shukla added.

Meanwhile, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur met with senior officers through videoconferencing to review preparations for ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections in the state.

Polling for Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

According to a statement, Kapur thoroughly reviewed the election preparations, including measures to uphold the Model Code of Conduct.

The meeting also addressed the importance of installing high-quality CCTV cameras at interstate border checkpoints.

Kapur directed everyone to ensure that the instructions issued by the Election Commission are followed in letter and spirit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)