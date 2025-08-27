Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], August 27 (ANI): Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, held the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi joined them.

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder Mukesh Sahani, who is a part of the yatra, said that lakhs of people are joining it to bring change in the state.

"Lakhs of people are joining the yatra to bring change. We are getting a very good response," he said.

Earlier today Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of insulting Bihar's "pride and Swabhiman," alleging that both parties have repeatedly invited leaders who have mocked Biharis to participate in the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' campaign in the state.

In a post on X, BJP leader Bhandari wrote, "Rahul Gandhi and Tejasvi Yadav are insulting Bihar's pride and 'Swabhiman' by getting those who abuse people of Bihar to campaign in the state!"

He further recalled controversial remarks made by Congress leaders, stating, "After Revent Reddy, Priyanka Vadra now they get Stalin! - Revanth Reddy, who mocked Bihari DNA - Priyanka Vadra, who shamelessly clapped when Charanjit Channi abused Biharis."

Bhandari also targeted DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, whose party had once courted controversy with the remark. "MK Stalin's DMK, which said "People of Bihar clean toilets" This is not an accident. This is the RJD Congress mindset 'Illegal Bangladeshis are "vote bank," he said.

"Hardworking Biharis are abuse targets," Bhandari added on X.

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft). Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to continue its tenure in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, seeks to oust Nitish Kumar. In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc has a strength of 111 members with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, Congress-19, CPI(ML)-11, CPI(M)-2 and CPI-2. (ANI)

