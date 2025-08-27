Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen riding pillion with her brother as Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took out a bike rally during the "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar's Darbhanga today, August 27. A video of the bike rally has also gone viral on social media. On Tuesday, August 26, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy joined Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's ongoing "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar’s Supaul. A video showed Priyanka Gandhi and Revanth Reddy sitting with Rahul Gandhi and a few other leaders of the INDIA bloc on the roof of an SUV, which was moving slowly, as they waved at the crowd. Launched on August 17, the Yatra seeks to highlight the SIR issue, with Rahul Gandhi projecting it as "the battle to save democracy" to be fought on the streets as well. Voter Adhikar Yatra: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav’s Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul Against SIR of Electoral Rolls (See Pics and Video).

Priyanka Gandhi Rides Pillion With Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally in Bihar

#WATCH | Bihar: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, took out a bike rally during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Darbhanga. pic.twitter.com/afoyOu0dr9 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)