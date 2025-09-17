New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera said on Wednesday that Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will hold a press breifing on September 18 (Thursday) at Indira Bhawan Auditorium.

In a post on X, Pawan Khera wrote, "Tomorrow 18 Sept, Press Briefing by the Leader of in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi at 10 am at Indira Bhawan Auditorium. Media is requested to be seated by 9.30 am."

https://x.com/Pawankhera/status/1968348339314815264

The briefing is expected to focus on Gandhi's claims regarding irregularities in the voting process, although Pawan Khera did not specify what the press breifing is about.

Earlier on September 1, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi warned the BJP of an impending expose, stating that he will soon unleash a "hydrogen bomb" about his allegations of vote theft, as what was shown about Mahadevpura was just an "atom bomb."

Addressing a gathering on the last day of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi launched barbed attacks on the BJP, saying that "forces who murdered Mahatma Gandhi are now trying to destroy the Constitution of India."

"The forces who murdered Mahatma Gandhi, the same forces are trying to destroy the Constitution of Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. We will not let them destroy the Constitution of India...We received a lot of support during the yatra. Every youth, children of Bihar, stood with us... I want to say to the people of the BJP, that, in Mahadevpura, we had shown an atom bomb, but soon we will come with a hydrogen bomb, BJP get ready. Their truth will be shown to the country. I express gratitude to the people of Bihar for helping us... I guarantee you, after the hydrogen bomb, Narendra Modi ji won't be able to show his face to this country..." Rahul Gandhi said in Patna.

The Lok Sabha LoP further termed the vote theft a "theft of rights, reservation, employment, education, democracy."

He said, "We did press conference and showed to the people. The Election Commission of India does not give us the voter list, videography... We presented proof in front of the country. 'Vote Chori' means the theft of our rights, reservation, employment, education, democracy. They will take away your ration card, land and give it to Adani and Ambani."

The 16-day-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was aimed at raising awareness about voter rights and protesting against alleged "vote theft" and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

The campaign began on August 17, with Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav conducting the yatra together from Sasaram. From there, the rally spanned across 25 districts, to Aurangabad, Gayaji, Siwan, and others. (ANI)

