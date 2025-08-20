New Delhi, August 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the people of Assam on the passage of the bill "Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 for the establishment of the Indian Institute of Management in the state, stating that this would not only enhance education infrastructure but also draw students and researchers from all over the country.

"Congratulations to the people of Assam! The establishment of an IIM in the state will enhance education infrastructure and draw students as well as researchers from all over India," read the PM's post on social media X. Earlier in the day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called the passage of the bill a "historic milestone." Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM As Impasse Over Bihar Voter Roll Revision Continues; Key Bills Introduced.

This comes after the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to establish the Indian Institute of Management in Guwahati. In a post on X, Pradhan said,"A historic milestone in Assam's ascent as an eminent educational hub. With the passage of The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Parliament, Assam gets its 1st #IIM in Guwahati. Envisioned by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodiji as an outcome of the trilateral agreement between Union Govt., Assam Govt., and ULFA for the comprehensive development of Assam, IIM Guwahati will address regional disparities in higher education, facilitate world-class management education and research and further contribute to the development of 'Ashtalakshmi' in line with the vision of Purvodaya."

Earlier, Pradhan said amid opposition uproar that the IIM (Amendment ) Bill, 2025, will further amend the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017. He said the bill seeks to establish the Indian Institute of Management at Guwahati in Assam, which is an important centre of the North-Eastern region of the country. Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Centre to Table Manipur GST, IIM Bill Among Key Legislations During Parliamentary Session Starting From July 21.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, amidst the commotion caused by the opposition over their demand for debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. This IIM will be second in the North East and 22nd in the country. The permanent campus of IIM will be at Palasbari, and IIM Ahmedabad will be mentoring it. After Meghalaya, the Union government has given another IIM to Assam.

