New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the name of Damodar Agarwal as its candidate from the Bhilwara constituency in Rajasthan for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Damodar Agarwal has replaced the sitting BJP MP Subhash Chandra Baheria. The Congress has fielded CP Joshi for the seat.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Challenge BJP to Cross Even 200 Seats, Won’t Allow CAA in West Bengal, Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, the BJP has fielded Kanhaiya Lal Meena from the Dausa constituency, while Indu Devi Jatav has been fielded from Karauli-Dholpur. Manju Sharma has been fielded from Jaipur, Mahima Vishweswar Singh from Rajsamand, Bhagirath Chaudhary from Ajmer, Rao Rajendra Singh from Jaipur Rural, Shubkaran Choudhary from Jhunjhunu and Priyanka Balan from Ganganagar in the state.

Rajasthan has 25 parliamentary constituencies. The state will vote in two phases. Phase 1 (April 19) will see polling on 12 seats, while the remaining 13 seats will go for polling in the second phase on April 26.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc Rally: Opposition Leaders Huddle at Ramlila Maidan in Protest Against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest.

The BJP won all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) win 24 seats in the state, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) managed to secure only 1 seat.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)