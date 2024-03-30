The BJP released its eight list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Dinesh Singh 'Babbu' to contest from Gurdaspur, Taranjit Singh Sandhu from Amritsar, Shushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot, Preneet Kaur from Patiala. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajnath Singh To Lead BJP’s Election Manifesto Committee for General Polls.

BJP Eight Candidate List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Out

BJP releases the 8th list of the Lok Sabha Candidates from Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal.

