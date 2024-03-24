Lucknow, March 24: The Samajwadi Party on Sunday renominated its Lok Sabha MP from Moradabad S T Hasan from the same seat and changed its Bijnor candidate by fielding Deepak Saini, the son of a party MLA. The party announced the names in a post on X. The Samajwadi Party had earlier named Yashveer Singh as its candidate from Bijnor.

However, on Sunday, it named Deepak Saini as its candidate for the seat. He is the son of Ram Avtar Saini, the SP legislator from the Noorpur assembly segment that comes under the Bijnor parliamentary constituency. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Releases Sixth List for General Polls, Fields Deepak Saini for Bijnor Seat; Check Names of Candidates.

According to the election schedule, polling in Uttar Pradesh's eight parliamentary constituencies, including Bijnor and Moradabad, will be held in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After Failed BSP Experiment in 2019, Samajwadi Party Pins Hope on Congress Tie-Up To Stop BJP Juggernaut in Uttar Pradesh.

The state will see voting in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

