The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday, March 24, released its sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party has fielded Deepak Saini as its candidate from Bijnor Lok Sabha seat and nominated Dr ST Hasan from Moradabad. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After Failed BSP Experiment in 2019, Samajwadi Party Pins Hope on Congress Tie-Up To Stop BJP Juggernaut in Uttar Pradesh.

SP Releases Sixth List for Lok Sabha Polls

