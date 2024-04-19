New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Tripura is leading the voter turnout charts after 34.54 per cent voting percentage was recorded in the state till 11 am as per the data released by the Election Commission of India.

Other states like West Bengal (33.56) Meghalaya (33.12) and Madhya Pradesh (30.56) are also witnessing high voter turnout percentages.

The lowest turnout till 11 am has been recorded in Lakshadweep (16.33 per cent).

Voting percentages for the states participating in phase 1 elections are -- Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 21.82 per cent, Arunachal Pradesh - 18.74 per cent, Assam - 27.22 per cent, Bihar - 20.42 per cent, Chhattisgarh - 28.12 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir - 22.60 per cent, Maharashtra - 19.17 per cent

Manipur - 28.19 per cent, Meghalaya - 33.12 per cent, Mizoram - 26.56 per cent, Nagaland - 22.82 per cent, Puducherry - 28.10 per cent, Rajasthan - 22.51 per cent, Sikkim - 21.20 per cent, Tamil Nadu - 23.72 per cent, Tripura - 34.54 per cent, Uttar Pradesh - 25.20 per cent, Uttarakhand 24.83 per cent.

The voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was over 67 per cent.

Meanwhile, BJP had filed a complaint with the Election Commission after a polling agent was not allowed to enter Booth in Coochbehar constituency earlier today.

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories as the mega seven-phase electoral exercise commenced at 7:00 am.

Voters will exercise their franchise until 6:00 pm. According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 1.87 lakh polling stations have been set up, while 18 lakh personnel have been deployed across the 102 constituencies going to the polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking his third consecutive term, while the opposition bloc-INDIA- a coalition of opposing parties formed to take on the BJP in the general elections, is eyeing to oust him from power.

The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 accordingly. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases. (ANI)

