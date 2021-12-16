New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid protests by opposition members demanding sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The opposition members, including Trinamool leaders, trooped to the Well of the House as soon as Speaker Om Birla called for the Question Hour.

As the Speaker called Congress member Rahul Gandhi, who had a question listed on Thursday, he demanded removal of Mishra from the council of minister.

"This minister should be removed from the government. He is a criminal," Gandhi said adding that Mishra was "involved" in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Speaker asked Gandhi to limit his supplementaries to the question related to the MSME sector that was listed against his name.

As Gandhi continued demanding the ouster of Mishra from the Council of Ministers, BJP members stood up and raised slogans.

As the sloganeering continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in October.

The SIT has arrested 13 people including the Union minister's son Ashish Mishra in the first FIR in connection with the death of the four farmers and the journalist. In the second FIR relating to the death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence, the SIT had arrested four people.PTI SKU NAB SKU

