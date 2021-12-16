Moto G51 5G smartphone is all set to go on the first sale today in India. The device was launched in the country last week, and today the handset will be sold for the first time at 12 noon via Flipkart. Sale offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off on SBI credit card, Google Next Mini at Rs 1,499 and more. Moto G51 5G Smartphone Debuts in India at Rs 14,999; First Sale on December 16, 2021.

In terms of specifications, Moto G51 5G features a 6.8-inch FHD+ Max Vision display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Moto G51 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Stream, download, & connect like never before with the brand-new #motog51 5G. With 12 5G Bands, India’s First Snapdragon™ 480+ 5G Processor & more, it's the smartphone of the future. Visit @Flipkart & get it at just ₹14,999. #GoTrue5G #gomotog https://t.co/iof4wwaKke pic.twitter.com/B3Q1hsdyce — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 15, 2021

For photography, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth snapper. At the front, there is a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Moto G51 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W rapid charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, 5G SA/NSA. Coming to the pricing, Moto G51 5Gis priced at Rs 14,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model.

