New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed adjournments as treasury benches sought to corner Congress over purported remarks of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar relating to the Constitution with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Health Minister JP Nadda leading the BJP's attack.

The Congress hit back and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh submitted a breach of privilege notice against Rijiju in Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Price Surges Amid Global Uncertainty, May Touch USD 3,100 Mark per Ounce Soon.

Earlier today, ruckus erupted in Rajya Sabha over Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks with BJP leaders alleging that he had talked of "changing the Constitution".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sought clarification from Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, regarding the Congress' position on reservation for Muslims.

Also Read | Ajay Seth, 1987 Batch IAS Officer of Karnataka, Appointed Finance Secretary.

He said Shivakumar's remarks were "extremely serious."

Kharge said that his party took up the Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country to protect the Constitution.

"Nobody can change the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Nobody can finish the reservation. To protect it, we did the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. They (points at NDA MPs) break India," Kharge said.

Rijiju also demanded resignation of Shivakumar. He said constitution framers were against religion-based reservation.

"If you have guts, take resignation of Deputy CM today itself," Rijiju said.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who is Leader of the House, also slammed Congress over Shivakumar's remarks.

"I am saying this with a lot of sadness, the way Congress claims to be a protector of the Constitution but the way they have tried to destroy it. Dr B R Ambedkar had himself said, that reservation would not be done on the basis of the Constitution. But in Karnataka, there is a talk of giving 4 per cent reservation in contracts," Nadda said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the remarks should be substantiated.

"The statement to which reference has been made by the Parliamentary Affairs minister, that a functionary of the political party has made a statement...please authenticate and put it on the table of the house," Dhankar said.

"I will authenticate, The Karnataka government has passed a bill granting 4 per cent of reservation to minorities in public contracts, apart from that, the Deputy Chief Minister has also given a statement...this is a very serious matter, and these people call themselves the protectors of the Constitution," Nadda said.

Rijiju also raised the issue in Lok Sabha. .

Shivakumar on Monday slammed the BJP over its protest on his purported remarks relating to the Constitution and said the party is trying to twist his remarks and he is consulting his legal team.

"I don't want to comment much on it. There is no hide and seek in this issue. On quota, there are several judgments which have come, and after every judgment, amendments have been made to the Constitution; there is nothing else. So they (BJP) are trying to twist it. They don't have any issues. I am happy that Jairam Ramesh has moved privilege motion. I am also consulting legal experts," the Karnataka Dy CM told ANI.

Earlier, speaking to reporters at his residence, Shivakaumar said he "never stated we would change the Constitution".

"The BJP is carrying out propaganda. I will fight it legally," he said.

Asked about the BJP's criticism of his remarks to a private TV channel on changing the Constitution, Shivakumar said the BJP is twisting his statement.

"I have been in public life for 36 years and have basic common sense. But the BJP is misleading people. My name is being dragged into BJP's disinformation campaign," he said.

"All I said was that there is a precedent for changing the Constitution based on the Court's orders. I have never said we will change the Constitution. The Congress is a national party that brought the Constitution in the first place. We understand its importance better than others. The Centre has failed the people in the recent Budget and is now trying to rake up other issues. This is part of the BJP's continued political conspiracy," he added.

Asked about Amit Malviya's post on X, Shivakumar said he is misleading. "The BJP has always tried to take the country down the wrong path. Let them show proof of me saying the Constitution needs to be changed. This is cheap politics from the BJP. They don't get sleep if they don't take the names of Sonia Gandhi, her family, and the Congress party. The BJP is an expert in falsifying information and carrying out propaganda campaigns."

"I will take legal action against those twisting my statements. It would be difficult if these statements were made within the House, but I will surely pursue legal action if they were made outside Parliament," he added.

Asked if the media had misrepresented his statement, he said, "there is nothing wrong with the media's reporting. The BJP has twisted my statements and is unnecessarily dragging my name into this."

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday submitted a breach of privilege notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for "misleading" the House over Shivakumar's reported remarks on the Constitution.

"On March 24, 2025, shortly after the House met, Kiren Rijiju had blatantly misled the House by attributing some false statements purportedly made by DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka," Jairam Ramesh said in his notice.

He sought breach of privilege proceedings against Rijiju.

"DK Shivakumar has since refuted the statements attributed to him to be false and derogatory in nature. Hence, the remarks made by Kiren Rijiju are false and misleading which constitute a breach of privilege and contempt of the House. It is well established that it is a breach of privilege and contempt of the House to make false and misleading statements in the House. In view of the foregoing, I request that privilege proceedings may be initiated against Kiren Rijiju in the matter," Jairam Ramesh said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)