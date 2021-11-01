New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inspected the cleanliness drive in Parliament on Monday.

The Speaker instructed the officials to clean the Parliament premises and remove unwanted items from the area, "which will create a positive atmosphere in Lok Sabha".

Speaking to ANI, Birla said, "In view of Diwali and the next session of Parliament, we have started the Swachhta Pakhwada campaign at Parliament. We had requested all departments to clean their offices."

He further said, "As we clean our house ahead of Diwali, I have asked all the officials of the departments to maintain cleanliness at Parliament."

He also expressed hope that there will be a "vibrant and healthy" discussion on the various issues in Parliament.

The Lok Sabha speaker said, "The government always wanted a healthy discussion on all the important issues. The parliamentarians should raise valid problems in Parliament and seek a solution for these problems through discussions."

The winter session of Parliament is expected to start on November 29 and ends on December 23. (ANI)

