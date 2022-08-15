New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday greeted the people on the eve of 75th Independence Day and urged people to make the best contribution towards building a self-reliant and stronger India.

In his message, Birla said hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on Independence Day and the completion of 75 golden years of freedom of the country.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Government Appoints 37 New High Court Judges on the Eve of I-Day; Surpasses Earlier Record of 126 to 138 in 2022.

"It is the time when we bow down to the immortal martyrs and dedicate ourselves to the progress and prosperity of India with our collective energy and determination, and while discharging our duties with pure conscience, make the best contribution to building a self-reliant and stronger India," he added.

"We got the independence of the country after a long struggle. For this freedom, our great freedom fighters have endured many pains and made supreme sacrifices," said Birla.

Also Read | Vinayak Mete To Be Cremated With State Honours in Beed on August 15.

"Post-independence, there was a new resolve among all of us to take the country to new heights," he added.

Birla said that this resolution made the journey of the development of India historic during these 75 years. Crores of people collectively dedicated their efforts toward nation-building with the spirit of "Deshhit-Sarvopari".

"During this journey, we not only made countless achievements but also strengthened the roots of democracy in India and other countries of the world. This Independence Day is very special for us," he added.

Celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence this year, "we are entering the Amrit Kaal where the next 25 years are even more important for the country." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)