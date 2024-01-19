New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate an Orientation Programme for Members of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh, Dr Vishnu Deo Sai; Speaker, Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, Dr Raman Singh, Ministers of Chhattisgarh Government, MLAs of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, Secretary General, Lok Sabha and several other dignitaries will grace the event.

Newly elected Members of Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha will attend the two-day Orientation programme on January 20-21.

During the programme, Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar; Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah; Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya, senior legislators and domain experts will discuss several subjects of legislative importance.

The subjects include Budgetary Processes and Financial Business in Parliament/Legislatures' 'Parliamentary Privileges and Ethics;' Importance and Use of Question Hour, Short Hour Discussion, Adjournment, Calling Attention, Notices of Urgent Public Importance; and 'Role and Functioning of Committees in Parliamentary System'.

The programme is intended to underscore the importance of seamlessly integrating the legislators into the legislative fabric and to familiarise them with the functioning of the Legislature and its procedures.

The Programme has been designed to give practical orientation to the Members through stimulating conversations, enlightening exchanges, and by giving them insights into the past instances in Parliament and State Legislatures. (ANI)

