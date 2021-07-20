New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday following two adjournments earlier as opposition members created ruckus over various demands including Pegasus surveillance controversy.

The House saw adjournments till 2 pm and 3 pm before being adjourned for the day.

The disruptions in the House continued for the second successive day. The monsoon session began a stormy note on Monday with opposition members creating a din when PM Narendra Modi began his speech to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. He slammed the opposition parties and urged the chair to consider the ministers as introduced. (ANI)

