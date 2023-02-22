Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 22 (ANI): At least 14 people have died in Jharkhand within 20 days after being attacked by a lone tusker.

As per the Forest Department, the havoc-creating tusker has killed 14 people in the state in last 20 days, including four in Lohardaga, two in Ranchi, one each in Jamtara, Latehar and Chatra, and three in Hazaribagh.

Also Read | YouTuber Arvind Arora Booked for 'Defaming' Lawyer by Using His Wedding Video Without Consent in Gurugram.

Talking to ANI on Tuesday, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Shashikar Samanta said that the matter began from Hazaribagh and eventually reached Lohardaga and Ranchi. He said that people also need to be equally cautious and avoid blocking the elephant's route, as they are always irritated because of being separated from their group.

"The matter began from Hazaribagh where a lone tusker killed three people. After that, we managed to bring him to the forests of Chatra, where also it killed one person and later moved to Latehar before coming to Lohardaga and Ranchi. It kills anybody who comes its way," Shashikar Samanta said mentioning that the lone tuskers are always dangerous and irritated.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Dissolves Suspended Staff Selection Commission.

He further added that people should make sure that they do not go in close proximity to the elephants, especially after they are made aware of its availability. "It will go on its own, avoid going nearer to him. Try not to surround the elephant and block its route. Let him move freely," he advised stating that the department is making concentrated efforts to get a nab of the wild creature.

Meanwhile, the Forest Guard of Lohardaga, Kishore Kumar assured of taking measures to remove the wild creature from the district.

"The havoc of wild tusker is on the rise, who attacks people as soon as he sees any human. We have called two teams and are taking measures to take him away from the district," Kishore Kumar said.

Notably, several persons have died due to attacks from the wild tusker. A kin of one of the deceased said that his mother had gone to fetch water when she was attacked by the elephant today.

"We brought her to Ranchi Sadan from where she was referred to another hospital at escort, but she eventually died.

Notably, the administration here was also seen appealing to the people to avoid going in close proximity to the wild elephants and keep themselves safe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)