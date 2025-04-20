New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Sunday said that the state government eventually plans to get rid of the tanker system for water distribution in several areas of the national capital. He stated that the long-term plan of the government was to provide water straight from the tap.

"Our long-term plan is that every house in Delhi gets water straight from the tap so that the tanker system can be gradually weaned off...This is the transparency and good governance model of our government," Verma told reporters here.

He said that there was no management system for the water tankers earlier and informed that people of Delhi can now track the location of the tanker through a mobile application.

"There was no management system for this earlier...It will be completely monitored through an app if a tanker reaches the location it has been given. The people of Delhi can download that app and see which tanker is going to which area," the PWD minister said.

"Sensors will be installed in the tankers to check if the tanker has unloaded water or not, or how much water it has unloaded after reaching its designated area," Verma added.

Meanwhile, speaking on the tanker mafia, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said, "Jad se samaapt kiya jayega; tanker mafia agar hai bhi to wo Delhi chhodkar chala jaaye' (We will uproot it from the roots; if tanker mafia exists, they should leave Delhi)."

"This government has taken this resolve to get rid of the water issue, and we did what was done in 10 weeks, which was done in 10 years. For this, I thank the CM and the minister concerned... There is no scope for corruption by taker mafia," he added.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 1,111 water tanks for the Jal Board and said that people would be able to monitor the location of the GPS-enabled tankers with the help of the tanker application.

Hitting out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, Gupta said there was a "leakage" in the entire system in the name of the tanker mafia. She stated that the whereabouts of the water tanks were unknown earlier. However, she added that the routes undertaken by the tankers could be monitored since they have GPS installed. (ANI)

