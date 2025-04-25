Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and will enquire about the health of those injured in the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Today, LoP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit GMC, Anantnag to enquire about the health of those injured in the Pahalgam terror attack," Congress posted on X.

Also Read | Gold Rate Prediction on Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Will Gold Prices Further Increase After Touching INR 1 Lakh Mark? Check Predictions From JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that the Congress leader is going to meet and console the people who have suffered due to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read | Gensol EV Layoffs: BluSmart Parent Gensol Engineering Lays Off Remaining 100-Odd Employees Amid SEBI Probe, Will Shut Operations by April 30.

"Rahul ji is going to Kashmir and is also going to Pahalgam today to console the people who have suffered in the Pahalgam terror attack. We have said that we will stand by the government," Khursid told ANI.

On Thursday, the Central government convened an all-party meeting to deliberate on the security situation and formulate a collective response to the attack.

After attending the all-party meeting convened by the central government, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The opposition has given full support to the government in taking any action."

Rahul Gandhi, who was on an official visit to the United States, cut his trip short and returned to New Delhi early Thursday morning.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)