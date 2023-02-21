Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) Unidentified persons vandalised a statue of Lord Parshuram in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, following which the BJP targeted the state government over "poor" law and order.

The statue at Rawalia Khurd village was damaged Sunday night.

A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by villagers, Gogunda police station SHO Anil Vishnoi said Tuesday.

No arrest has been made so far, the SHO added.

BJP state president Satish Poonia has demanded strict action in the matter.

"It is extremely shameful that the statue of Lord Parshuram was vandalised by miscreants in Gogunda police station area of Udaipur district. It is a hallmark of the Congress government's poor law and order that such attacks on faith are taking place in the state. I demand strict action from the chief minister," Poonia said in a tweet.

