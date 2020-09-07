Bengaluru, Sep 7 (PTI) Karnataka suffered a loss of Rs 8,071 crore due to the recent floods, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday informed the Central team visiting the state to assess the damage caused to crops and properties.

The six-member inter ministerial central team (IMCT) headed by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary K V Pratap met the Chief Minister and held discussions along with senior ministers and officials of the state government.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Yediyurappa informed the central team that total loss due to the floods this time is to the tune of Rs 8,071 crore.

Pointing out to the team that in 2018 and 2019 also 22 districts in the state were ravaged by floods and landslides, he said, this time crops in about 4.03 lakh hectares have been damaged. Besides, roads, bridges, electric polls, schools, anganwadis and government buildings were also damaged.

Yediyurappa also informed officials that the government was aiding reconstruction of damaged houses, noting that Rs five lakh was being given to those whose houses are fully damaged, Rs 3 lakh for severely damaged and Rs 50,000 for partially damaged houses.

"Last year, Rs 1,500 crore was spent for this and this year, despite COVID difficulties the government will spend Rs 200 crore," he said.

The Chief Minister further informed that for COVID control and floods Rs 460 crore has been released from the State Disaster Relief Fund and to manage both these situation additional funds are required.

He also said that the guidelines for providing relief under SDRF and NDRF need to be revised this year and requested the Centre to revise it immediately and release more funds to help people in distress.

More than ten districts of the state were affected by floods this year.

Heavy rainfall since August 1 has killed at least 20 people, displaced thousands, damaged more than 10,000 homes and wrecked 14,182 km of roads.

